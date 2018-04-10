home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Troll calls Raazi a Sania Mirza's biopic, the tennis lady delivers a back hand

First published: April 10, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Updated: April 10, 2018 07:35 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

The trailer of Raazi starring Alia Bhatt was released today and it is a getting positive response from Bollywood buffs. The story traces Alia who plays Sehmat, a girl spy who gets married to a Pakistani army officer and continues to work as a spy for India. Given that it’s a story of an Indian girl marrying a Pakistani man and still working for her country, a viral meme surfaced online soon after the trailer was dropped. It compared the story’s plot to Indian sportsperson Sania Mirza’s life who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

The uncalled humour did not go down well with the tennis star. Sania was quick to reply to the meme maker on Twitter.

Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film is set to hit the screens on May 11. Alia had recently revealed to a leading daily how her parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, reacted to the trailer. She said, “My parents have been very involved with Raazi. My mother (Soni Razdan) has even acted in the film. They’ve both seen the trailer. The first time my dad (Mahesh Bhatt) saw the trailer, he was sitting a little away from our dining area and watching it intently on his laptop. Suddenly, we heard a whistle. That’s how we knew he’s liked it. Though my mother has acted in the film, she had tears in her eyes when she saw the trailer. She said, ‘It’s very moving and gritty.’”

While Raazi will hit the screens soon, Alia has a packed calendar this year. Within weeks of wrapping Raazi shoot, Alia got busy with Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.

