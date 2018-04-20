Trouble mounts for Ali Zafar as more women accuse him of sexual harassment

World cinema, especially Hollywood has been plagued with the issue of sexual harassment over the last several months. Scores of stars and technicians have opened up to reveal horror stories of being sexually exploited by some of the biggest names in cinema. While most of the stories emerged from the west, sexual harassment is rearing its ugly head on this part of the world. After Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi mustered the courage to expose singer Ali Zafar, reports suggest that several other artists have come out to defend Shafi in her claim and make allegations against Zafar.

One particular woman who levelled allegations against Zafar spoke to Pakistan’s Geo News thanking Shafi for coming out against him. “Seeing (the original accuser)’s courage it’s impossible for me to not speak now, not only in support of her but also to say she’s not alone. In the many years I have known Ali, he has on several occasions crossed boundaries of what is appropriate behaviour between friends,” she wrote. She even went on to elaborate that Zafar has “clear lack of respect for women.”

Moreover, a woman named Maham Javai, whose twitter handle claims she’s a journalist has also come out with her story alleging that Ali Zafar misbehaved with her cousin over a decade ago but adds that she did nothing about it then because it was a taboo to talk about it.

So @itsmeeshashafi's brave sharing of her experience reminded me of a story about @AliZafarsays from many many years ago, when Ali Zafar tried to kiss my cousin and pull my cousin into a restroom with him. Luckily my cousin's friends were there to push Ali Zafar off https://t.co/kBQbBiwyFP — Maham Javaid (@JMaham) April 19, 2018

Even as allegations mount against him, the acclaimed Pakistani singer has denied all charges and claims innocence.

Singer-writer Ali Zafar has been seen in Bollywood movies namely Dear Zindagi, London Paris New York and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.