Tu Desh Mera: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor team up to pay tribute to Pulwama attack martyrs

Darshana Devi April 19 2019, 12.37 pm April 19 2019, 12.37 pm

It has been over two months since the dastardly Pulwama attack took place and the incident is not something that the nation would forget in a long time. The heart-wrenching terror attack sends chills down our spine even today. Now, to tribute the brave-hearted martyrs, the top stars of Bollywood have come together to shoot a song in collaboration with the CRPF. A glimpse of the same was shared by CRPF’s official social media handle on Thursday.

According to the tweet, the song is titled Tu Desh Mera and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. The post also has some behind-the-scenes images of the actors dressed in white. The song is probably going to show them mourning for the martyrs as we can assume the tribute song to be emotional. The caption praises the ‘commendable work’ put forward by the actors and thanks them for extending their support. Considering the humongous fan base of each one of these actors, we assume that the song will create an impact in the hearts of millions across the country.

Meanwhile, Big B was also among the top celebs to pledge a donation (of Rs 5 lakh each) to the families of the martyrs. A total of 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14. It happened after an explosive-laden SUV crashed into the soldiers’ convoy that led to the death of the soldiers and critically injuring many. Following the shocking incident, tensions grew between India and Pakistan which resulted in a counter-strike from the Indian Air Force in the PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir).