Antara Kashyap August 14 2019, 5.25 pm August 14 2019, 5.25 pm

The tragic Pulwama terror attack shoot the entire country to its core when 40 CRPF Jawans lost their lives when a suicide bomber rammer their vehicle. The Pulwama attack, which happened on February 14, 2019, was one of the most deadly terrorist attacks in Indian soil and bore a resemblance to the Uri attacks. After Pulwama, the Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes at Balakot in Pakistan and targetted terrorist camps. Now Bollywood has come together with CRPF to launch a new song as a tribute for the martyred jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama Attack. CRPF took to their official social media handles to announce the release of a new song, Tu Desh Mera, where some of the major faces from Bollywood will pay tribute to the soldiers.

In the poster, we see Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff who will feature in the video. The four-minute-long song has been sung by Jubin Nautyal, Javed Ali, Shabab Ali and Kabir Singh. It has also been reported that some actors including Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have lent their voices as well. Moses Dhinakaran, DIG and official spokesman of the CRPF, said to Bombay Times, “This tribute to our heroes and martyrs reaffirms our faith that the whole nation stands in solidarity with us. The overwhelming participation of celebrities for the cause is commendable and heartening. The initiative of Happy Productions in bringing up the idea and its resolute execution deserves all the praise. Our ability to stand united gives us a formidable strength to face challenges and makes our nation great.”

Check out the first poster of the song below:

The release date of the track has not been announced yet, however, the teaser to the song will be released on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2019.