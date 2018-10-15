Tu Meri Main Tera: Arjun Kapoor is sailing the high seas for this Namaste England song

The makers of Namaste England are keeping up with the buzz around the movie as they continue releasing songs one after the other. Now, another track has been dropped online and it’s called Tu Meri Main Tera. It depicts the pain of Arjun Kapoor who’s trying to reach his wife in England. He sets off on a risqué adventure to meet Parineeti Chopra, who has shifted base to the foreign land, post their marriage.

We see the actor travel saat samundar paar for his ladylove and a few dream sequences have also been inserted into the heartbreaking number. While, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice does justice to the song, we think the picturisation in its entirety isn’t strong enough. We’ve enjoyed their dance numbers like Bhare Baazaar and Proper Patola before, but this sad song is strictly average.

Speaking of the movie, the makers recently unveiled the second trailer to amp up the excitement levels around the movie as the director Vipul Shah stated that the first trailer didn’t garner the desired response. Written by Suresh Nair and Ritesh Shah, Namaste England is slated to release on October 19, 2018.