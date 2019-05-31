Antara Kashyap May 31 2019, 5.19 pm May 31 2019, 5.19 pm

The highly anticipated film of the year Kabir Singh's second song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage is out and already on its way to become the heartbreak song of the year! The Mithoon and Arijit Singh collaboration is all about a person who fell in love way too hard. Shahid Kapoor plays the perfect jilted lover with the same intensity that we see in the trailer. But the most exciting part about this song is that Shahid's avatar reminds us of his Kaminey days. After a gap of a few years, we finally got to see Shahid's clean-shaven look and he's never looked better!

Check out the song below :

The video shows a heartbroken Shahid doing his daily chores but is obviously depressed. There is an alternate timeline, of happier times which features Kiara Advani. The video plays out slowly and Shahid rides his bike for way too long. It is shot in barren but picturesque locations to set the mood. There's not much going on in the video and despite attempts to break the monotony by showing the couple kissing or romancing in the snow, the video seems to drag. The video tries to build a narrative similar to Jab We Met's Aaoge Jab Tum, it fails to make a similar impact. This song, like its predecessor Bekhayali also carries the idea forward that Kabir Singh is an alcoholic and it feels like they're overdoing the whole thing. However, both these songs manage to create a positive impression of the film in our mind and makes us want to watch it.

Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 film Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga himself. Arjun Reddy gained immense popularity and acclaim because of the actor Vijay Devakonda's intense performance as a heartbroken medical student goes rogue. There is a lot of expectations riding on Kabir Singh to level up to its predecessor. However, with Shahid's amazing acting skills we don't think Kabir Singh has anything to worry about.