Parties in the entertainment industry are almost like an everyday thing! Be it film wrap-ups, reunions, success bashes or celebs ringing in the birthdays of their kids, social media is always laden with pictures of the celebs getting together and having a gala time. Only recently, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan having the fanciest Avengers-themed birthday bash. Now, it’s comedian Krushna Abhishek’s twins Rayaan and Krishaang’s second birthday party, which was a starry affair and the pictures of it have gone viral.
Among the many known faces from the industry like Ragini Khanna, Archana Puran Singh, Karan Mehra and Tanaaz Irani, Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor was an attendee too. The Golmaal actor marked his presence along with his son Laksshya Kapoor who is a regular in his aunt’s Ekta Kapoor’s IG stories. We stumbled upon one adorable picture, which sees Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah posing with Tusshar and their respective kids.
Take a look at Krushna’s post here:
Baby s day out actually my babies ka birthday 🎉 today krishaang and rayaan and that's our cutie lakshaya in between love ❤️ u all three 😊
Here’s one more sneak-peek from the party:
My Kids love Ranveer Singh. Today they insisted on playing his song at their second birthday party. God bless #krishaangksharma #rayaanksharma @ranveersingh @krushna30 @rishaabchauhaan @artisingh5 @munishakhatwani @nishaharaale @raginikhanna @malachauhanofficial07 @deepikapadukone #boofilmz #mbdy @kalyanikool
Krushna and Kashmera welcomed their kids via surrogacy two years ago. In a previous interview with ETimes, Kashmera got candid about her journey of motherhood saying, "I took a sabbatical from work to have babies. I had been trying to conceive for a good three years but it didn't work out. It was tough as they weren't conceived naturally. I had lost my health. My body went for a toss during the IVF process. I had 14 failed attempts at having kids. The IVF injections are no less than actually being a mother in her pregnancy stage."Read More