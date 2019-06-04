Darshana Devi June 04 2019, 12.30 am June 04 2019, 12.30 am

Parties in the entertainment industry are almost like an everyday thing! Be it film wrap-ups, reunions, success bashes or celebs ringing in the birthdays of their kids, social media is always laden with pictures of the celebs getting together and having a gala time. Only recently, it was Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan having the fanciest Avengers-themed birthday bash. Now, it’s comedian Krushna Abhishek’s twins Rayaan and Krishaang’s second birthday party, which was a starry affair and the pictures of it have gone viral.

Among the many known faces from the industry like Ragini Khanna, Archana Puran Singh, Karan Mehra and Tanaaz Irani, Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor was an attendee too. The Golmaal actor marked his presence along with his son Laksshya Kapoor who is a regular in his aunt’s Ekta Kapoor’s IG stories. We stumbled upon one adorable picture, which sees Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah posing with Tusshar and their respective kids.

Take a look at Krushna’s post here:

Here’s one more sneak-peek from the party: