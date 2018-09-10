TV's Digangana Suryavanshi all set for a double Bollywood debut

Many TV actors are trying their hands in Bollywood. While we have already seen Mouni Roy and Dipika Kakar on the big screen in Gold and Paltan respectively, soon Kritika Kamra and Mrunal Thakur will showcase their talent on the silver screen in their respective movies Mitron and Love Sonia. Well, there’s one more lady from the small screen who is all set for her Bollywood debut. We are talking about Digangana Suryavanshi.

Digangana has not one, but two films in her kitty, Fryday and Jalebi. And yes, it will be a double debut for her. Well, Fryday and Jalebi, will both be hitting the screens on the same day, October 12, 2018. While in former she shares screen space with Govinda, the latter is presented by Mahesh Bhatt.

The trailer of both the films has been released. In Fryday trailer, the actor has been given a fair scope, but in the trailer of Jalebi, we hardly get to see her apart from the last scene. However, in the whole trailer, the last sequence featuring Digangana is surely a highlight.

Digangana rose to fame with the TV series Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, and later also participated in the ninth season of Bigg Boss. Let’s see how Bollywood welcomes her.