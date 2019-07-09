Soheib Ahsan July 09 2019, 11.53 pm July 09 2019, 11.53 pm

Twinkle Khanna is known for being a sassy and sarcastic woman. Nevertheless, she has a soft corner for certain people and moments. One such exception is her husband Akshay Kumar. The two have been married for over 18 years now and continue to give people couple-goals to aspire to. In a recent Instagram post Twinkle Khanna claimed that losing is inevitable in any game when playing against Akshay Kumar to whom she referred to as Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. This is in reference to his 1996 film of the same name. The actor has also earned his nickname Khiladi for his role in various films with the word in their title. The two had also appeared together in a film titled International Khiladi.

Akshay Kumar currently is loaded with some films. His next film Mission Mangal is based on ISRO's Mars mission and will be releasing on August 15. He will also be appearing in two comedy films, Housefull 4 and Good News. For next year he will be appearing in a horror comedy film titled Laxmmi Bomb and will play a cop in the action film Sooryavanshi which is expected to be the most expensive cop film ever made.