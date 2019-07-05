How many of you liked going to a museum, when you were into your teenage? Not Many, we assume. There were far more colorful options, and a museum would only seem like a dull place, filled with (mostly) non-living, old things. That way, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav is growing up to be quite different for he is an Otaku -- Japanese term for fans of Manga.
Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from their day out, at a museum showcasing Manga art. Manga is a specific style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, enjoyed by both children and adults.
The tables have turned-This summer my son is the one wanting to go to museums instead of me having to drag him to one! #mangaexhibition #discovernewthingseveryday #art
Twinkle, an author herself, is known for her curiosity towards different types of literature and artwork. She, also, is a voracious reader. Not long ago, she also shared a picture of her prized possession, a bunch of superhero and science fiction comics that she collected in her childhood. Looks like Aarav has inherited the same love from his mother! (Also Read: Twinkle Khanna's latest tweet is every comic lover's dream come true )
Also, a few days back, we saw pictures of the family at Mumbai airport, flying off to an undisclosed location.
While the photo shared by Twinkle mentions no location, we assume they're presently in London. The British Museum, located in the city, recently opened the world's largest Manga exhibition outside Japan. It began on May 23 and will continue till 26th August.
#MangaExhibition is now open! Immersive and captivating, manga has the power to thrill, shock, amaze and inspire. Its far-reaching influence has expanded into anime and gaming – it’s now a global phenomenon and a multi-billion-pound industry. Our exhibition begins by explaining how to read, draw and produce manga, and charts the emergence and development of the artform while diving deeper into its many genres, styles, publishers and artists. There’s a manga for everyone! Find yours in this ground-breaking show – book tickets via the link in our bio. Supported by Citi Logistics partner IAG Cargo #BritishMuseum #manga #GoldenKamuy #Pokémon #DragonBall #anime #Japan #MangaDrawing #MangaArtist #MangaArt #London #Comicon
Akshay isn't present in the photo, probably because he turned photographer for the same. More holiday pictures awaited! Read More