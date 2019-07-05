Ranjini Maitra July 05 2019, 11.32 am July 05 2019, 11.32 am

How many of you liked going to a museum, when you were into your teenage? Not Many, we assume. There were far more colorful options, and a museum would only seem like a dull place, filled with (mostly) non-living, old things. That way, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav is growing up to be quite different for he is an Otaku -- Japanese term for fans of Manga.

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from their day out, at a museum showcasing Manga art. Manga is a specific style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels, enjoyed by both children and adults.

Twinkle, an author herself, is known for her curiosity towards different types of literature and artwork. She, also, is a voracious reader. Not long ago, she also shared a picture of her prized possession, a bunch of superhero and science fiction comics that she collected in her childhood. Looks like Aarav has inherited the same love from his mother! (Also Read: Twinkle Khanna's latest tweet is every comic lover's dream come true )

A deep love for science fiction and superheroes were gifts my uncle passed on when I was a teenager and we also have boxes filled with these treasures. Any information about people, stores, sites that evaluate/ buy vintage comics would be helpful - thank you :) pic.twitter.com/QNA7kxDthk — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 28, 2019

Also, a few days back, we saw pictures of the family at Mumbai airport, flying off to an undisclosed location.

While the photo shared by Twinkle mentions no location, we assume they're presently in London. The British Museum, located in the city, recently opened the world's largest Manga exhibition outside Japan. It began on May 23 and will continue till 26th August.

Akshay isn't present in the photo, probably because he turned photographer for the same. More holiday pictures awaited!