Twinkle Khanna congratulates childhood friend Farah Khan Ali on her first coffee table book!

Ranjini Maitra April 16 2019, 9.52 pm April 16 2019, 9.52 pm

"I couldn’t act when I was 20, and I definitely haven’t gotten better with age. This is a fact. I’m not self-deprecatory about other skills I possess". This was an absolutely candid confession that once came from Twinkle Khanna in one of her interviews. Not many would be this honest about things they were actually not good at. Twinkle, however, became a businesswoman, a producer and an author. No wonder she is the happiest when a friend of has anything to do with a book!

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali (and NOT choreographer Farah Khan, since too many of the Twitterati have fallen into the confusion before) is set to launch her debut coffee table book on Tuesday night. Written by Paola De Luca, the book is titled Farah Khan: A Bejewelled Life, and will discuss Farah's best designs and her creative inspirations, among other things. Poala is an Italian luxury trends forecaster who has known Farah and her work closely.

Farah's client list is an envious one. It boasts names such as Beyonce, Serena Williams, Sania Mirza, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Her creations have gone on to be worn at the OSCARs, Golden Globe and Grammys to name a few occasions.

"I pick up culture, history, and artistic motifs of the place I visit. I love taking photographs. These inspire me," she once said in an interview, discussing how she merges art with jewellery.

'I deal with one of a kind of jewellery. Our forte is design, good quality and extremely fine finishes (which is comparable to international market products)," she added.