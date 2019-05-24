Twinkle Khanna is proud of mommy Dimple Kapadia for bagging Christopher Nolan's next

Darshana Devi May 24 2019, 1.36 pm May 24 2019, 1.36 pm

An actor, producer, author and a columnist, Twinkle Khanna is known for donning several hats. She is also known to keep her followers on social media entertained with her puns, one-liners and self-directed jokes. But besides everything, it’s her deep bond with her family members that’s totally unmissable and it’s quite evident in her social media posts. Currently, Twinkle’s actor mother Dimple Kapadia is trending for joining the cast of Christopher Nolan’s film Tenet and of course, Twinkle couldn’t be any happier!

Proud and elated Twinkle took to Twitter on Thursday to pour in her wishes for her mother. Stating that the latter has set an example for everyone, she wrote that ‘age is not an obstacle in the path of ability and talent’ and we couldn’t agree more! Dimple will share the screen with actors like Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy in the espionage thriller, which will be shot in seven countries including India. The film will be collaboratively produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas.

Take a look at Twinkle’s tweet here:

And on a personal note - Congratulations Mother! So so proud of you ! You are truly amazing and you set an example for all of us that age is not an obstacle in the path of ability and talent #Hurrah https://t.co/TJJzI6sYvi — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) 23 May 2019

The film is a follow-up to the Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk, which raked in a whopping $526 million from across the globe. Nolan also got nominated for the Oscars in the best director’s category for the film. Meanwhile, multiple renowned faces from the Hindi Film Industry also took to Twitter to congratulate Dimple.

Anil Kapoor called her ‘phenomenal’.

Phenomenal # dimple Kapadia https://t.co/W8st2ftInq — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) 22 May 2019

Anurag Kashyap was among the first ones to wish the lady.

So cool .. Dimple Kapadia in A Chris Nolan Film ... wow https://t.co/IjrpV2XUdW — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) 22 May 2019

Guneet Monga, too, took in pride after hearing the big news.

Congratulations #DimpleKapadia ma’am and congratulations @preena621 for casting this one from India ! So so proud ♥️ https://t.co/ECFdtDllGS — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) 22 May 2019

Dimple has proved her mettle in Bollywood with multiple films like Bobby, Saagar, Rudaali, Gardish, Dil Chahta Hai and Finding Fanny, among others. She also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in her kitty, which is a trilogy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the leads.