Twinkle Khanna responds to PM Modi: He actually reads my work

Ranjini Maitra April 24 2019, 11.58 pm April 24 2019, 11.58 pm

Twinkle Khanna has her funny bones in place, no matter who she is speaking to. Her husband Akshay Kumar recently ventured into 'uncharted territory', as he puts it. The actor hosted a 'non-political' interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the conversation touched upon a number of spheres, from Modi's pre-political life to his love for mangoes. However, at one point, the PM took a small dig at Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna, saying she often took out her anger on him on Twitter.

We aren't sure everyone would respond to that, but Twinkle has. She took to Twitter to return the comment with a little dose of wit and said she was honoured that none other than the Prime Minister read her tweets! Now, isn't that how smart we all should be? Or rather 'positive' as Twinkle puts it.

Twinkle, in the past, has taken strong digs at the present government for increasing GST on sanitary pads and the strong wind of 'acche din'. On 1st April 2018, she also wrote a powerful blog on Fool's Day, therefore evidently mocking the 'acche din' that was promised to us.

“Main aapka bhi Twitter dekhta hoon aur Twinkle Khanna ji ka bhi dekhta hoon. Kabhi kabhi toh mujhe lagta hai ki vo mere upar gussa nikalti hai Twitter pe toh usske kaaran aapka paarivarik jeewan mein badi shaanti hoti hogi. Unnka poora gussa mujh pe nikal jaata hoga isliye aapko aaram rehta hoga. Toh iss prakar se main aapke kaam aaya hoon.” (I check both yours and Twinkle Khanna Ji's Twitter handles. I sometimes feel your family life must be peaceful because she takes out all her anger on me, on social media. That way, I have been useful to you)," Modi told Akshay during the interview.

We like how sophisticated this exchange of words was, though!