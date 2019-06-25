Priyanka Kaul June 25 2019, 12.00 am June 25 2019, 12.00 am

Twinkle Khanna is a woman of mixed talents, given her with and hard work. But one thing she was blessed with, because of her mother’s genes, were her beautiful locks. The former actress-turned-author sports a different hair color every now and then. From being a redhead to trying a cinnamon-brown, and exploring the Parisian chocolat shade, the actress is known to change her hair color almost every month.

Recently, she took to her Instagram and posted a video showing off her new hair shade. Mrs Funnybones is known to come up with quick-witted one-liners. In the video, she says, “In the chronicles of the middle-aged model today, why to go grey when you can go fifty shades of red.

Here’s Twinkle Khanna’s video she posted on Instagram:

Even though Twinkle chose to go any shade but grey, we have always loved the salt-and-pepper look. Especially, when it comes to her hubby Akshay Kumar. The Khiladi of Bollywood has managed to steal hearts and make women go week in their knees even in his 50’s. Fun Fact: The actor will be sporting a grey-haired and grey beard look and he looks as dapper as ever.

Check out Akshay Kumar's look in Housefull 4, shared by fans:

The actor plays a London-based barber in the movie. Ironically, Akshay has been receiving compliments about this look. One of the best ones that he got was, “I was told, ‘OMG, you look younger with silver hair than with black; there’s no way you are 50.’ I was rather chuffed with that response.”

Akshay does not mind if his son Aarav also wants to go with this look as he said, “But the best thing is my kids love it, and I can’t tell you how good it feels to be cooler than my son (Aarav) at the moment. He has full-on teenage swag that I never possessed, so when he says that he wants to copy my look, that’s the ultimate compliment. Imitation will always be the biggest form of flattery, so go ahead and copy!”