Twinkle Khanna shares an Arvind Kejriwal joke with Captain Underpants!

Debanu Das April 19 2019, 6.44 pm April 19 2019, 6.44 pm

There is a reason why Twinkle Khanna is called Mrs Funnybones. She tickles our ribs with the most bizarre kind of humour. This time around she shared a picture of an unidentified kid on her Instagram feed. The picture will probably go viral in a while due to the most hilarious misplacement of an undergarment and also because it is funnily political! We are almost certain that the child in the picture is not Aarav Kumar, Twinkle and Akshay Kumar’s son since he is quite older than this kiddo. The child in question looks adorable with his smile, although it is only the smile and a tiny part of his nose that is visible. It is unclear what made him wear a piece of undergarment at the very place it is not supposed to be.

Twinkle shared the pic and put up a cheeky caption. She confessed that she didn’t make the kid do what he did, but she did joke: “When you are a Kejriwal supporter but don’t have a monkey cap!” A number of commenters loved the pic, with some of them adding in their own Arvind Kejriwal joke. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is among the ones who commented on the pic. Actress Sameera Reddy pointed out that her son, too, keeps doing the same thing. We’re not sure why the young lads have suddenly taken to wearing inner garments on their face. Is there a Captain Underpants whom only kids can see?

This picture is proof that you need monkey caps for special occasions, if not for winters. Meanwhile, a few commenters were fixated on the fact that the underwear had a camo print! While some commenters found it cute, a couple of others found the picture to be disgusting. Honestly, I’m gonna have to agree with them. Undies are not meant to be used that way!