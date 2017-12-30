home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Twinkle Khanna shares birthday with legendary superhero father Rajesh Khanna

Twinkle Khanna shares birthday with legendary superhero father Rajesh Khanna

First published: December 29, 2017 05:05 PM IST | Updated: December 29, 2017 05:05 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

Remembering the joyful hero, Rajesh Khanna who would’ve celebrated his 75th birthday this year. Author Twinkle Khanna, now 43, shared an old picture of herself with father and Bollywood's classic 'superstar' Rajesh Khanna. She shares her birthday with Mr Khanna. "Happy birthday Dad," she writes. The picture seems to be from one of Rajesh Khanna's campaigning days. He was a Congress MP in the mid-90s. Rajesh Khanna was the star of hit films like Aradhana, Anand, Kati Patang and Safar.

Happy birthday Dad

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

Rajesh Khanna, who made his debut in the year 1966 with Aakhri Khat, died of cancer in July 2012. He married actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973. In the same year, Dimple Kapadia's debut Bollywood film Bobby released. However, they later separated but never divorced. Twinkle also has a younger sister Rinke. In a career spanning for over more than four decades, Rajesh Khanna featured in more than 160 films and received the Filmfare Best Actor Award three times. He played lead roles in 74 films. Mr Khanna was officially given the title of 'The First Superstar' of Indian cinema title at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards. Besides films, Rajesh Khanna also had a career in politics.

Actor Rishi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna's co-star of the 1985 film Zamana, also tweeted an old picture of them.

Meanwhile, Twinkle's actor husband Akshay Kumar posted an adorable birthday wish for her. Twinkle and Akshay have been married for over 16 years now and are parents to children - Aarav and Nitara. The Kumars are currently in Cape Town for Twinkle's birthday and will also celebrate New Year's Eve there. Akshay Kumar's Pad Man, produced by Twinkle Khanna, releases next year in January.

Forever making every ride full of adventure and amusement, my favourite companion...for life! Happy birthday, Tina 😘

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

SHOW MORE
tags: #75 #Akshay Kumar #anand #Aradhana #Happy Birthday #Happy birthday Dad #Kati Patang #Khanna #old picture #Rajesh Khanna #Rishi Kapoor #Twinkle #Twinkle Khanna

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All