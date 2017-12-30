Twinkle Khanna shares birthday with legendary superhero father Rajesh Khanna

Remembering the joyful hero, Rajesh Khanna who would’ve celebrated his 75th birthday this year. Author Twinkle Khanna, now 43, shared an old picture of herself with father and Bollywood's classic 'superstar' Rajesh Khanna. She shares her birthday with Mr Khanna. "Happy birthday Dad," she writes. The picture seems to be from one of Rajesh Khanna's campaigning days. He was a Congress MP in the mid-90s. Rajesh Khanna was the star of hit films like Aradhana, Anand, Kati Patang and Safar.

Happy birthday Dad A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Dec 28, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Rajesh Khanna, who made his debut in the year 1966 with Aakhri Khat, died of cancer in July 2012. He married actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973. In the same year, Dimple Kapadia's debut Bollywood film Bobby released. However, they later separated but never divorced. Twinkle also has a younger sister Rinke. In a career spanning for over more than four decades, Rajesh Khanna featured in more than 160 films and received the Filmfare Best Actor Award three times. He played lead roles in 74 films. Mr Khanna was officially given the title of 'The First Superstar' of Indian cinema title at the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards. Besides films, Rajesh Khanna also had a career in politics.

Actor Rishi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna's co-star of the 1985 film Zamana, also tweeted an old picture of them.

Remembering one of the greatest romantic hero’s of our times on his birthday 29th December. Rajesh Khanna. The first Superstar! This is from the film Zamana(1985)@mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/MaRlHBQN6w — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Twinkle's actor husband Akshay Kumar posted an adorable birthday wish for her. Twinkle and Akshay have been married for over 16 years now and are parents to children - Aarav and Nitara. The Kumars are currently in Cape Town for Twinkle's birthday and will also celebrate New Year's Eve there. Akshay Kumar's Pad Man, produced by Twinkle Khanna, releases next year in January.