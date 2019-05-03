Twinkle Khanna shuts a nutritionist on Instagram for bringing negativity to her healthy post

Rushabh Dhruv May 03 2019, 3.16 pm May 03 2019, 3.16 pm

A self-proclaimed not-so-good actress, Twinkle Khanna may have had a lukewarm career graph at the box office, but we have a number of other reasons to love her. She is one hell of a powerhouse author and the same is quite evident through her social media presence. Known as Mrs. Funnybones and also a mother of two, Twinkle Khanna has a massive fan following online, thanks to her wordplay and wit. Recently, the actress was in the news when PM Narendra Modi took a jibe at her tweets targetting him. Well, Akshay Kumar's wife is again in the news, but this time with regards to FOOD.

It so happened that anaemic, Mrs. Khanna took to her Instagram account and posted a bowl of a nutritious meal with an aim to guide her fans to healthy living. But as we all know, the internet is a scary place, one lady who happens to be a dietitian and sports nutritionist slammed Twinkle for her healthy post. Commenting on Twinkle's post the nutritionist wrote, "Ms know it all has now started giving diet advice." Well, then what, Twinkle, who is known to not take any shit, gave her a befitting reply. "Since you are a nutritionist why don't you point out if the things I have suggested are not good sources of Iron or are harmful in any way?" Twinkle replied.

Have a look at Twinkle Khanna's healthy post below:

And here's a screenshot of the sassy reply, courtesy Twinkle Khanna:

You go, girl. More power to you!

Talking about Twinkle Khanna, a writer, she is now an author of three books which include Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Laxmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.