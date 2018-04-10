Twinkle Khanna slams social media trolls, compares them with cockroaches

Writer-producer Twinkle Khanna is known for being vocal about her opinions on social media. The former Bollywood actor has been a target of several trolls on social media for her outspoken and frank attitude. On Monday, the actress slammed these troll army and said that they are like cockroaches. She was speaking during the Jury Panel discussion titled ‘Social Media Trolling on Social Platforms’ that was organised for the upcoming Outlook Social Media Awards in Mumbai.

During the media interaction, Twinkle said, “They come along and they do that to everybody and people who take trolls seriously, I'd rather say they are foolish. Trolls are like cockroaches, once in a while, you spray hit on them and get them out of the way and you go on.”

However, Twinkle added that she takes the criticisms carefully. “I do look at criticism and examine it carefully as sometimes it is valid and it always tells me about the world around me,” she said.

Apart from Twinkle Khanna, other eminent personalities like Gul Panag, Jose Cavaco, Malini Agarwal and Tanmay Bhat hosted the OSM Awards panel discussion. Gul Panag, who has also faced such trolls, said that her political allegiance and strong viewpoint have attracted many threats several times on social media. “The moment you take a position, you set yourself up for an attack; either from people, who disagree with you or people who just don't like the fact that you have taken a position because traditionally women, especially those who belong to film industry, are not entitled to have an opinion," she said, adding, "A woman having an opinion was discouraged outside and within the industry, but it is changing now,” she added.