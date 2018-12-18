Twinkle Khanna strikes a zen pose but did you notice the elephant in the room?

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are among the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The two are a match made in heaven. And why do we say so? As we all know how talented Akshay Kumar is, so is his wife. A columnist, writer and also an interior designer, Twinkle wears many hats with utmost grace. On Tuesday, Twinkle took to Instagram and posted a photo which indicates how sneaky hubby Akshay Kumar is in real life. Twinkle shared a picture of herself mediating with rollers in her hair which was clicked by Akshay. But apart from the sneaky habit of Akshay, did you notice the elephant in the room? Well, if not then fret not, as we will tell you what it is.

Let's first discuss the positive side of the picture. Well, the interior of Twinkle and Akshay's house looks splendid. Right from the brown and off-white shades used in the room to the expensive lamp, all things look perfect. Even the cup-saucer on the side table looks antique. But wait... our eyes are glued to the elite lamp. It looks like the lamp stand is made using elephant tusks. Further, we also crawled the internet and found out the price of such 'tusk' themed lamp which comes with a price tag ranging from $200 to $420, depending on how old it is.

Well, we aren't sure whether it is an actual tusk lamp, but if yes, then beware, as it's illegal. While stars do a lot of charity and speak a lot on animal welfare etc so here we are hoping that the ultra-alluring lamp is a 'faux' one. Are you listening Kumars?