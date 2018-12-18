image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Twinkle Khanna strikes a zen pose but did you notice the elephant in the room?

Bollywood

Twinkle Khanna strikes a zen pose but did you notice the elephant in the room?

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   December 18 2018, 6.43 pm
back
Akshay KumarBollywoodDecorEntertainmentInstagramTwinkle Khanna
nextRicha Chadha and Ali Fazal's Maldives pictures will make you crave for a vacay!
ALSO READ

Akshay Kumar in a legal soup, summoned by SIT in Bargari sacrilege case

#MeToo movement: Saloni Chopra welcomes support from Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

#MeToo: After Akshay Kumar cancels shoot, Sajid Khan steps down as the director of Housefull 4