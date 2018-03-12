Twinkle Khanna: Will now work for reproductive rights of women

Actor turned writer and producer Twinkle Khanna is riding high on the success of her film Padman starring hubby Akshay Kumar. After creating awareness about menstrual hygiene through her film, Khanna has now expressed to work for reproductive rights of women.

A success event of Padman and discussion on menstrual hygiene was organized by United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Wednesday, February 14 in Mumbai. When asked about her next project, Twinkle replied, “I don’t know about a movie but next I would like to work for the reproductive rights and that would be my next venture.”

On producing a biopic on father Rajesh Khanna, Mrs Funnybones said, “No, I am interested in stories which have layers to it and which have larger ramification. It’s great for somebody to write a story which is about one person’s life but for me, there has to be layers and the story has to have message and that’s what I believe in.”

Padman has collected over Rs 52 crores since its release on February 9. On the success of the film Twinkle expressed surprise over the reaction from the audience for her film. She said, “No. I did not expect this. We were worried because it was a risk. We did not know whether people would take it and at this point of time, both, the commercial and the critical success has been overwhelming. Who would have thought, even five years back, that Balki (Director R. Balki) and Akshay (Kumar) would make people watch a movie on sanitary pads. But we did it and we are really happy right now. Padman is more than movie. I am hoping its part of a movement where women are no longer held back or embarrassed by their biology. I think commercials also should stop showing blue liquids on sanitary pads instead of red.”

“Today, 80 per cent of our women who are using cloth or other things should be able to use hygienic products during their days of menstruation. We can’t promise all our school girls iPads unfortunately but we can definitely get them sanitary napkins which they need. When we began PadMan, we were very clear that this is a movie that would initiate a conversation about menstruation and menstrual health upon the collective consciousness of this country and I am really glad to see that happening,” Twinkle further added.

Pakistan banned the film due its ‘taboo’ topic to which Twinkle replied, “I think women menstruate no matter where you put a boundary or a border. We as women menstruate this side (India) and that side (Pakistan) so it’s important for them to see it as well and I wish that they would change their mind and show the movie.”