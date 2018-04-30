home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Twinkle Khanna will take the legal route after she’s threatened with a bloody nose

First published: April 29, 2018 08:05 PM IST | Updated: April 29, 2018 08:05 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar recently took to social media to announce the auction of a the costume from Akshay Kumar’s movie Rustom. Their initiative, proceeds for which will go towards animal welfare, didn’t go down well with a member from the forces. Twinkle Khanna was messaged by ‘an enraged citizen’ for her decision to auction a ‘uniform’ of the Indian Armed Forces. What’s alarming though is the threat of a ‘bloody nose’ for Twinkle.

The letter was shared on Twitter by one Sandeep Unnithan, who claimed to know the author of the letter. Unnithan claimed, the letter was written by Lt Col Sandeep Ahlawat who was ‘one of the finest men in uniform’ he knew. The lengthy letter lashes out at the former actress, calling her idea to auction flawed and ending with a threat of violence.

Actress Twinkle Khanna, who’s known to be straightforward with her views and comments, was trolled earlier too. At a panel discussion on Social Media Trolling on Social Platforms, the actress said, “They come along and they do that to everybody and people who take trolls seriously, I’d rather say they are foolish. Trolls are like cockroaches, once in a while, you spray Hit on them and get them out of the way and you go on.”

Akshay Kumar-starrer Rustom is a movie based on Nanavati murder case released in the year 2016.

 

