Twinkle Khannas cousin Karan Kapadia will soon make his debut on the silver screen

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s nephew and producer-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna’s cousin Karan Kapadia is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Tony D’Souza and Vishal Rana’s upcoming yet-untitled film. Karan’s Bollywood debut will be directed by Behzad Khambata.

“I’ve learnt to ride a horse and the bike. I’ve been swimming and I trained in martial arts for six months in Bangkok,” Karan said in a statement. The actor learnt the craft from Jeff Goldberg Studio. He said he was earlier obese at 112 kg, but following regular gym routine, he is now fit and healthy at 88 kg on the weighing scale.

Karan's brother-in-law and actor Akshay Kumar shares a close association with Tony D'Souza. They have worked together on two films Blue and Boss. Earlier, mid-day also reported that Dimple Kapadia and Akshay Kumar will have cameo roles in Karan's film.

"Akshay and the whole family are supporting the film in every way possible. In fact, it was Akshay who had introduced Karan to Tony at his party. Tony knows how much this film means to the superstar, so, he is going the extra mile to ensure Karan makes a promising start in Bollywood," a source close to the project told id-day.

Karan is actress Dimple Kapadia's late sister Simple Kapadia's son and the youngest in the Kapadia family. Karan was all of 16 when he assisted director Rahul Dholakia in his film titled - Society. Jointly produced by Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti, Tony D'Souza and Vishal Rana, the film is slated to release next year.