Soheib Ahsan June 28 2019, 12.58 pm June 28 2019, 12.58 pm

Twinkle Khanna is in the market, looking for comic book collectors. She has a stash that is every nerd's dream come true. We were surfing through the internet this morning when we came across Twinkle's tweet. Her uncle, she didn't name him, was kind enough to pass on his collection to a teenage Twinkle on her birthday way back when. The books belong to both the Marvel and DC characters. Some of these are classics like Moon Knight, Captain America, Superman, Batman, and even the Teen Titans.

You can look at her tweet here:

A deep love for science fiction and superheroes were gifts my uncle passed on when I was a teenager and we also have boxes filled with these treasures. Any information about people, stores, sites that evaluate/ buy vintage comics would be helpful - thank you :) pic.twitter.com/QNA7kxDthk — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 28, 2019

Some fans were delighted to see the collection and expressed their interest in buying them while many others suggested that they would be better used if donated to economically backward children and libraries. Going by the volume and stacks of the books, it is admirable to see the actress's interest in science fiction and superheroes.

They belong to my aunt now though I may grab a few as she is moving and has 8 trunks of comics :) https://t.co/r9wvug4osm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 28, 2019

Shortly after these pictures, Twinkle Khanna tweeted in response to a fan suggesting that she either sell the comics on E-Bay or keep them for their value. She said that the comics now belong to her aunt who is on the move and that she might take back a few of them as her aunt now has eight trunks full of these. That is one lucky aunt!

Twinkle Khanna's interest in books has also translated into her career as an author. She was the highest-selling female author in 2018.