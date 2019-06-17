Priyanka Kaul June 17 2019, 11.51 pm June 17 2019, 11.51 pm

A famous saying by Roger de Bussy-Rabutin goes like, “Absence is to love as wind is to fire; it extinguishes the small and kindles the great.” Twinkle Khanna in her latest Instagram post has poured her heart out saying how she is missing her husband Akshay Kumar. In her caption she wrote, “My glass is perhaps always half full but it sort of feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around:) #friendsforever #absencemakestheheartandallthatjazz”

See Twinkle Khanna's post on Akshay Kumar here:

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his movie Suryavanshi with Rohit Shetty in Bangkok. "This one is the film's longest schedule. Rohit plans to wrap it up before he leaves for Bulgaria where he will shoot for the 10th season of the adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, for around 45 days. Once back, Rohit will start filming the final schedule of Sooryavanshi in Goa with his lead actors and the antagonists-Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh and Nikitin Dheer," a source close to the development revealed.

A few weeks ago, there were posts of Akshay shooting a stunt where he is zooming past vehicles on a busy road in Bangkok. The actor had said in a statement, “Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food.” The actor is known to do his own stunt. “I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. And doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special."