Priyanka Kaul July 02 2019, 6.20 pm July 02 2019, 6.20 pm

​Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funny Bones is too good with her words. From her column, books to her tweets; she loves to make people laugh with her wittiness. Once again she has tickled our funny bones. Thanks to the incident that she came across at the airport. On Monday night, a plane skid off during touchdown because of which the airport runway was shut for 48 hours. Obviously, Twinkle had a funny take on it.

Khanna wrapped up the incident in a sarcastic and a pun-filled tweet, comparing the pilot to a ship commander, as the runaway was wet due to heavy downpour. It was an aftermath of the monsoons that have hit the air and road navigation alike.

Take a look at Twinkle's tweet here:

The captain was better off commandeering a ship than an aircraft last night, planes skidding, runways flooded and we all sailed back home #DisableAirplaneMode — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 2, 2019

The tweet appears to be in perfect sync with her twitter description which says ‘heavingly armed with the weapons of my choice: google and lame jokes’ as it seemed to be a little too over-the-top. Even though she is appreciated to speak her views fearlessly on the people from the industry, despite being the daughter of India’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia, sometimes they are just balderdash.

The actress had made her debut with the movie Barsaat(1995) opposite Bobby Deol and was cast by Dharmendra himself. Her last movie was Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001) after which she married Akshay Kumar and left the industry as she said she did not enjoy acting as a profession.