Rushabh Dhruv August 01 2019, 11.53 pm August 01 2019, 11.53 pm

A self-proclaimed not-so-good actress, Twinkle Khanna might have had a lukewarm career graph at the box office, but we have a number of other reasons to love her. She is one hell of a powerhouse author and the same is quite evident through her social media presence. Known as Mrs. Funnybones and also a mother of two, Twinkle Khanna has a massive fan following online, thanks to her wordplay and wit. In fact, her fun side is read in her best-selling books Mrs Funnybones, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

Now, going as per Khanna's latest social media post, all we can say is she's a beauty with brain. A first glimpse at the picture shared by the actress on IG and you will go all wow, but it's the caption of the same which is bang on. Why do we say so? The caption of her monochrome photo has a tip intact, and is on how to scare the shit out of small annoying kids. The scray weapons here are - 'fake lashes'. Twinkle captioned the image as, “A middle-aged model’s stellar tip- Return from a shoot to find 3 small kids lolling on your bed- Threaten to rip out your eyeballs first and then theirs- Remove your lenses and fake eyelashes, place onto their palms and watch them scream and run." You go girl!

Have a look at post shared by Twinkle Khanna below: