Ranjini Maitra June 06 2019, 7.13 pm June 06 2019, 7.13 pm

In a horrific incident, Twinkle Sharma, a two and a half-year-old child from Uttar Pradesh was reportedly brutally tortured and killed after her parents failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000. The incident took place in UP's Tappal. Two of the accused have been arrested. Three days after she went missing, on June 2, her body was found near a dumping ground with her eyes gouged out. Out of those expressing outrage and calling for strong condemnation, one is actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to express his disgust over the monstrous crime. "Just so disgusted and angered hearing about Twinkle Sharma," he wrote. In the comments section, his followers were seen admiring the actor for speaking up about an issue that needs immediate attention and redressal.

Just so disgusted and angered hearing about #TwinkleSharma. How can somebody even think of doing such a thing?!?! Speechless…. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 6, 2019

Apart from Abhishek, an infuriated Sunny Leone also tweeted about the same.

Im sorry Twinkle that you had to you live in a world where Humans no longer understand Humanity!!!! May God look over you for Eternity as you are an Angel !!!! #ImSorry — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) June 6, 2019

Raveena Tandon called the incident a 'horrible, barbaric' one.

The horrible, barbaric rape,murder of a 3 year old In Aligarh,the criminals,who gouged her eyes, mutilated her body,depraved evil,inhuman & barbaric. Must Hang. The law must act fast! #justicefortwinkle @smritiirani #twinklesharma — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 6, 2019

Cricketer Virender Sehwag said he was 'extremely disturbed and heartbroken' to hear about what happened.

Extremely disturbed and heatbroken to know about Twinkle, a 2 and a half year old who was raped and killed in the most horrific way in Tappal near Aligarh. She deserves justice ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 6, 2019