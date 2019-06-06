In a horrific incident, Twinkle Sharma, a two and a half-year-old child from Uttar Pradesh was reportedly brutally tortured and killed after her parents failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000. The incident took place in UP's Tappal. Two of the accused have been arrested. Three days after she went missing, on June 2, her body was found near a dumping ground with her eyes gouged out. Out of those expressing outrage and calling for strong condemnation, one is actor Abhishek Bachchan.
Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to express his disgust over the monstrous crime. "Just so disgusted and angered hearing about Twinkle Sharma," he wrote. In the comments section, his followers were seen admiring the actor for speaking up about an issue that needs immediate attention and redressal.
Apart from Abhishek, an infuriated Sunny Leone also tweeted about the same.
Raveena Tandon called the incident a 'horrible, barbaric' one.
Cricketer Virender Sehwag said he was 'extremely disturbed and heartbroken' to hear about what happened.
We hope the culprits are punished as quickly as possible!