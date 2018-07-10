Twinning in black, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are back to the bay

Lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been touring the world for the past few days, enjoying their honeymoon. The last destination for them was Tokyo, after which, the couple has returned to the bay. Our shutterbugs went clickety click when the two appeared at the Mumbai airport and we were so delighted to see them twinning.

Black clothes and black shades, Sonam and Anand looked so much in love. The only things that broke the clutter of their monotone were their sneakers.

While Sonam chose to wear a black quarter-palazzo pants and an overcoat for her travel, Anand kept it simple with a pair of black tracks and a loose tee.

After dating for four years, the two tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony on May 8 in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by a grand reception which was attended by who's who of Bollywood.

Sonam got back to her work commitments immediately after the wedding. The actress' recently released Veere Di Wedding made an impressive mark at the box office. She also did a cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which smashed all the records by raking in over Rs 200 crore.

The Aisha actress now has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa laga in the pipeline, which also stars Anil kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.