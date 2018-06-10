Twitter poll! Not Allah Duhai Hai, but Heeriye is the most favourite song from Salman Khan-starrer Race 3

Race 3 fever has gripped the nation and how. Even though the trailer and the songs have received mixed reactions from the critics, but still Salman Khan fans just can’t stop raving about the film. Well, on this note, we carried out a Twitter poll asking the fans to pick their most favourite songs from the four that have been released; Heeriye, Selfish, Allah Duhai Hai and Party Chale On. Much to our surprise, Heeriye stood out to be the winner.

Fans clearly like the track Heeriye more than any song from the film. Heeriye has received 41% of votes followed by Selfish and Allah Duhai Hai with 23%, and looks like the recently released song Party Chale On has not much impressed people as it has only received 13% of votes. Looks like Jacqueline’s pole dance and Bhai ka swag has made fans like Heeriye the most. And we also cannot ignore the fact that moviegoers like the pairing of Salman and Jacqueline. Considering Allah Duhai Hai is the signature song of the Race 3, we had thought that it would top the list, but it has clearly failed to make a mark.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 also stars Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Freddy Daruwala. It is slated to hit the screens on June 15, 2018.