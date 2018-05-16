home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Twitter trolls Salman Khan for his comments on the blackbuck verdict

First published: May 16, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Updated: May 16, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

When the Jodhpur court announced its verdict on the age-old blackbuck poaching case against Salman Khan, the actor was visibly distraught. The experience undoubtedly gave him, and his family, a tough time. But that episode is a thing of the past. The superstar was back to maintaining his stern demeanour when he turned up for the launch of the trailer of his latest film Race 3. While the event went on fairly smoothly, the fag end saw the dreaded question.

A lot of money is invested in his films and surely producers were anxious about his arrest. This trailer launch was the first time Salman appeared before the media since the verdict and it was the only platform to get anything out of the star. A reporter raised Salman’s jail stay and release and while the question was deflected, the journalist managed to get it through. “Were you worried about the money that was riding on you?" asked the reporter.

“Did you think I was going to go in forever?" Salman replied without batting an eyelid. When the reporter said no, Khan added, “Thank you. Because I was worried.”

The internet seems less than pleased with the reply. Many thought that it was an arrogant reply from a person who was recently languishing in jail. The blackbuck case has been going on for two decades and Salman’s fans were looking for a more dignified answer.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Race 3 hit the internet with a bang and already has 6.8 million views on YouTube. The film is scheduled to be released on June 15.

