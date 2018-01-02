Twitterati in troll mode after Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor receive Nothing To Hide Award

The Star Screen Awards on Sunday night has left fans scratching their heads after it introduced a new award category called ‘Nothing To Hide.’ The two Bollywood actors, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are the first proud recipients of the newly-introduced Nothing To Hide Award. They received the award for sharing the ‘ups and downs’ of their careers and private lives ‘honestly’ with their fans on social media. In simpler words, for posting selfies on Instagram.

​

Soon after both actors received the awards in the new category at the ceremony held in Mumbai, Twitter users went on a overdrive slamming the star-studded event for being ‘good for nothing’.

So what exactly is a "Nothing to hide" award? 😂 pic.twitter.com/mUFAfqh0X7 — PADMAVATIIIIIIII (@shahidskudi) December 31, 2017

"Iss saal hum star screen award mein nayi category introduce karne wale hain, nothing to hide award" Me: pic.twitter.com/J3558Tq7EW — ✨✨ (@roundorocks) December 31, 2017

The awards night was aired on Star Plus on New Year’s Eve but was recorded in early December. Both Shahid (who could not receive the award in person) and Kriti seemed quite proud in their acceptance speeches. Shahid called it ‘cool’ and Kriti dedicated the award to her fans.

Twitter however, could not get over how obnoxiously forced the entire category sounds. “It’s Nothing To Hide Award Or Its Nothing To Hide Awards Shows Stupidity Award??,” a user wrote.

“So just gave away an award called “Star Screen Nothing To Hide Award” Even the actors are finding it hard now to not be sarcastic in their Thank You Speeches,” noticed another.

Here are a few more reactions:

[Embeds]

: #StarScreenAwards So there is an category of Nothing to Hide award? What shit? And that also given to Kriti Sanon and not Sunny Leone 😂😂 — Abbas Khambati (@Oye_its_Abbas) December 31, 2017

Just when I thought 🌚 zee cine awards werre the most faltu one ..star screen proves me wrong! Amd aye btw @shahidkapoor u Still received award :p even thou u didn't attend! Hmm🌚 https://t.co/IjJXx4rTcy — Phoebe💕 (@NutellaLover_x) December 31, 2017

Ok apparently they wanted to award Shahid despite not attending but a "best dancer" or "best-looking man" award for a change would do it too if not then "most stylish" again but "nothing to hide"?! 😂🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/nnFCiYLOg9 — PADMAVATIIIIIIII (@shahidskudi) December 31, 2017