Twitterati in troll mode after Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor receive Nothing To Hide Award

First published: January 02, 2018 07:08 PM IST | Updated: January 02, 2018 07:08 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The Star Screen Awards on Sunday night has left fans scratching their heads after it introduced a new award category called ‘Nothing To Hide.’ The two Bollywood actors, Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor are the first proud recipients of the newly-introduced Nothing To Hide Award. They received the award for sharing the ‘ups and downs’ of their careers and private lives ‘honestly’ with their fans on social media. In simpler words, for posting selfies on Instagram.

Soon after both actors received the awards in the new category at the ceremony held in Mumbai, Twitter users went on a overdrive slamming the star-studded event for being ‘good for nothing’.

 The awards night was aired on Star Plus on New Year’s Eve but was recorded in early December. Both Shahid (who could not receive the award in person) and Kriti seemed quite proud in their acceptance speeches. Shahid called it ‘cool’ and Kriti dedicated the award to her fans.

 

Twitter however, could not get over how obnoxiously forced the entire category sounds. “It’s Nothing To Hide Award Or Its Nothing To Hide Awards Shows Stupidity Award??,” a user wrote. 

“So just gave away an award called “Star Screen Nothing To Hide Award” Even the actors are finding it hard now to not be sarcastic in their Thank You Speeches,” noticed another.

 

Here are a few more reactions:

 

tags: #award #Instagram #Kriti #Kriti Sanon #Mumbai #Nothing To Hide #Selfies #Shahid #Shahid Kapoor #star screen awards #troll #Twitterati

