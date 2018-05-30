home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Twitteratis welcome Ranbir’s Sanju trailer with some LOL memes and you can’t miss them

First published: May 30, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Updated: May 30, 2018 07:44 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

The much-awaited trailer of Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is finally out. While the trailer is garnering mixed reviews on the web, we do feel that Ranbir Kapoor as an actor has done a brilliant job. But then as internet is a place where anything and everything can happen, there are many funny memes and jokes pulled on Sanju’s trailer which will lighten up your mood for sure. FYI, the meme trend has become a routine after every major movie trailer that drops in, and the latest to get targeted is Sanju.

While few memes take a dig at the dialogues in the trailer, there are some who have taken the joke onto another level. And believe us you will have a great laugh after witnessing them all. From taking a dig at Jawaharlal Nehru University students, decoding the fate of South African cricketer AB de Villiers to taking a jab at stars like Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s acting skills, Twitteratis have gone all out with the memes and jokes.

So grab a bowl of popcorn and here’s few hand-picked memes for you. See below:

And in case you have missed watching the Sanju trailer, watch it out here:

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala and others. The film is set to hit theatres on June 29.

