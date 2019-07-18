Priyanka Kaul July 18 2019, 10.59 am July 18 2019, 10.59 am

Trust actor Ayushmann Khurrana to do things differently from the herd. The Article 15 star has now joined the Twitter Saree trend that has attracted many leading ladies to share their love for the 9 yards. Known to pull out unconventional roles on the screen like a pro, the actor's entry into the trend is different. Currently riding on the success of his movie Article 15, his latest picture comes as a glimpse of his upcoming next titled Dream Girl. And we have to agree, it’s a hilarious one.

The picture has him sitting on a scooter, and wearing a turquoise green colored saree over a white tee and Hawaiian chappals. With the pallu over his head trying to act surprised, it’s the expressions and poses that stole the limelight. It’s a mischievous take on the trend that’s raging on social media and was joined by the likes of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary, AICC (eastern UP) and other actors like Richa Chadda, Divya Dutta and Renuka Sahane, among others. Even journalists like Nidhi Razdan, Faye D’souza, and Barkha Dutt had joined the fad.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl is a romantic-comedy, co-starring Arbaaz Khan and Nushrat Bharucha. The movie is about a guy who is blessed with good vocal cords and can take out two sounds. The actor will be seen draping a saree for this one. He earlier revealed that he has a ‘newfound respect for women now’ realising the trouble of getting into a saree. Shedding light on this he had said, “It is so difficult. Three people helped me drape the saree. But anyway, it was a lot of fun.”

The Andhadhun hitmaker, talking further about his character, said that he will be speaking in two different accents "We have shot in Mathura and Faridabad, and again I am playing with accents because these are two different cities.”

The movie is slated to release on and surely looks exciting September 13, 2019.