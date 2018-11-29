Twitterverse sympathizes over Deepika Padukone’s earlobes and we absolutely agree!

Newly-weds and one of B-town’s hottest couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been serving some of the most spectacular looks ever since they got married and we can’t help but drool! Right from the pre-wedding rituals, to their marriage and now all their receptions… the two of them were decked up to their best. While we cannot get over how gorgeous Deepika looked in all of her wedding outfits, her earlobes deserve a moment of silence. Those tiny precious ears have been hard at work to make her look stunning!
this moment
finally!
All through Deepika’s wedding festivities, the dulhan was spotted donning some of the most gorgeous jewellery from the Sabyasachi and Abu Jani heritage with utmost poise and royalty, but one thing that caught our fancy is her set of massive earrings, which is both jaw-dropping and ear-dropping. Like literally.
so much beauty in these photos
Well, we are not only the ones to sob over her poor and hardworking earlobes, the Twitterati too made sure to pour in their sympathy for Deepika Padukone’s earlobes that have unfortunately gone through the most pain during her special days.
However, this is not the end. We still have the grand Mumbai DeepVeer reception on December 1 and apart from Deepika’s outfit, we can’t wait to see an addition of some overload earrings to her already suffering ears.
Ladies, please don’t take notes.