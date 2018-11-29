Twitterverse sympathizes over Deepika Padukone’s earlobes and we absolutely agree!

Newly-weds and one of B-town’s hottest couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been serving some of the most spectacular looks ever since they got married and we can’t help but drool! Right from the pre-wedding rituals, to their marriage and now all their receptions… the two of them were decked up to their best. While we cannot get over how gorgeous Deepika looked in all of her wedding outfits, her earlobes deserve a moment of silence. Those tiny precious ears have been hard at work to make her look stunning!

View this post on Instagram « finally! » 😍💛 A post shared by DeepikaRanveer (@deepikaranveerfr) on Nov 24, 2018 at 4:46am PST

All through Deepika’s wedding festivities, the dulhan was spotted donning some of the most gorgeous jewellery from the Sabyasachi and Abu Jani heritage with utmost poise and royalty, but one thing that caught our fancy is her set of massive earrings, which is both jaw-dropping and ear-dropping. Like literally.

View this post on Instagram so much beauty in these photos ❤️ A post shared by DeepikaRanveer (@deepikaranveerfr) on Nov 21, 2018 at 10:29pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 28, 2018 at 7:00am PST

Well, we are not only the ones to sob over her poor and hardworking earlobes, the Twitterati too made sure to pour in their sympathy for Deepika Padukone’s earlobes that have unfortunately gone through the most pain during her special days.

I just want my heart to be as strong as Deepika Padukone's earlobes. pic.twitter.com/13ccNjLgPs — where'smychappal (@bengalikudi) November 28, 2018

I feel sorry for deepika's earlobes. — Summertime sadness. (@BiyaAli9) November 28, 2018

The strongest thing in this world are deepika padukone’s earlobes — naвeela (@celestaeljimin) November 20, 2018

Can we please all take a moment to sympathise with Deepika's earlobes who have been going through the most this week pic.twitter.com/pcjVKM2Nka — Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) November 20, 2018

However, this is not the end. We still have the grand Mumbai DeepVeer reception on December 1 and apart from Deepika’s outfit, we can’t wait to see an addition of some overload earrings to her already suffering ears.

Ladies, please don’t take notes.