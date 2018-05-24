Two Krrish movies on the cards. Are the makers planning an Indian version of Avengers?

Earlier this year, on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, Rakesh Roshan had announced the release date of Krrish 4. The movie will be hitting the screens on Christmas 2020, and we are sure fans of Hrithik simply can’t wait for the film. But, here’s a news that will make them happier. Reportedly, the makers are not just planning one but two Krrish movies. However, this makes us wonder if they are trying something like an Indian version of Avengers.

Well, Krrish is surely our very own super hero, but we cannot ignore that the makers have been taking a lot of cues from Hollywood for this Bollywood super hero franchise. Remember in Krrish 3, there was a lizard man, well that character was a copy of Marvel’s Lizard. The character has appeared in many Spider Man movies.

Krrish 3 also starred Kangana Ranaut along with Hrithik Roshan. Well, it was an epic movie that changed the lives a lot of people, especially these two. While we won’t dwell on their personal lives here, Kangana’s character in the film was inspired from the character of Mystique from the X-Men films. Not just Kangana’s character, Vivek Oberoi’s character in the film was also a copy of Magnitude, a character of Marvel comics.

Well, now the makers of Krrish are coming up with two movies, we wonder which Marvel character will inspire the villain of the films, maybe we could get to see something like Thanos now in the Krrish. Let’s wait and watch.