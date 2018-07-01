Uday Chopra reveals his first encounter with Farah Khan and it is hilarious

Uday Chopra on and off makes it to headlines; courtesy his quirky tweets. The actor keeps on posting some interesting as well as some hilarious stuff on social media that makes us laugh out loud. Well, the Dhoom actor’s recent tweet is about his first encounter with Farah Khan and believe us it will leave you in splits. However, we wonder what made him reveal this.

Well, Uday has revealed how Farah had stolen his bed once. Check out the tweet here:

The first time I encountered @TheFarahKhan was at a Diwali party. I was sleepy and wanted to go to bed and when I went to my room she was sleeping there. I ran downstairs and said there’s a girl in my bed and everyone said ya that’s Farah. Love u farah even though u stole my bed! — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) July 1, 2018

Now isn’t that hilarious?

By the way, Farah has a different story to tell. The choreographer-turned-director took to Twitter to reply to Uday. However, she claims that it was not her who was sleeping in Uday’s room, but it was actress Meenakshi Seshadri who had fallen asleep on the actor’s bed. Check out her tweet here:

Udayyyyy.. that was Meenakshi sheshadri😂i went to sleep in Adi’s room.. n i Lov u too.. ♥️ https://t.co/DgJvwDrD4C — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 1, 2018

And if you thought it was the end, you are mistaken! Uday was quick enough to respond to Farah stating that he used to share room with brother Aditya Chopra when they were young. Farah being herself, quickly cracked a joke and asked Uday who was he scared of, Farah or Meenakshi? Trust us, Uday’s answer to Farah’s this question will crack you up.

Ya it was Adi’s bed but Adi and I were in one room. We were kids didn’t have separate rooms back then — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) July 1, 2018

Ohhhhh then I don’t know who scared u more.. me or Meenakshi?😂Dont answer pls https://t.co/FwRYosnX8r — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 1, 2018

I don’t remember Meenakshi at all. It was you. Your long legs sticking out of the bed and everybody but me thought it was ok. Yes u scared me — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) July 1, 2018

This Twitter chat between Uday and Farah is rather interesting, isn’t it? We wonder what Meenakshi Seshadri has to say about this.