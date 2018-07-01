home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Uday Chopra reveals his first encounter with Farah Khan and it is hilarious

First published: July 01, 2018 06:49 PM IST | Updated: July 01, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Uday Chopra on and off makes it to headlines; courtesy his quirky tweets. The actor keeps on posting some interesting as well as some hilarious stuff on social media that makes us laugh out loud. Well, the Dhoom actor’s recent tweet is about his first encounter with Farah Khan and believe us it will leave you in splits. However, we wonder what made him reveal this.

Well, Uday has revealed how Farah had stolen his bed once. Check out the tweet here:

Now isn’t that hilarious?

By the way, Farah has a different story to tell. The choreographer-turned-director took to Twitter to reply to Uday. However, she claims that it was not her who was sleeping in Uday’s room, but it was actress Meenakshi Seshadri who had fallen asleep on the actor’s bed. Check out her tweet here:

And if you thought it was the end, you are mistaken! Uday was quick enough to respond to Farah stating that he used to share room with brother Aditya Chopra when they were young. Farah being herself, quickly cracked a joke and asked Uday who was he scared of, Farah or Meenakshi? Trust us, Uday’s answer to Farah’s this question will crack you up.

This Twitter chat between Uday and Farah is rather interesting, isn’t it? We wonder what Meenakshi Seshadri has to say about this.

