Uday Chopra’s breathtaking villa in LA is up for grabs at a price you won’t believe

Actor Uday Chopra has been in the news since quite some time now. His take on the elections in Karnataka invited trouble from Twitterati. This time, he is making noise for a reason that’s sure to make you go green with envy.

He has put his posh Mediterranean villa in Hollywood Hills for sale and that too at a whopping price of Rs 25 crore, as reported by LA Times. He had bought the two-storey estate two years back from a corporate entity for $3.025 million and the actor has remodeled it and put it on sale for $3.799. We know you’re shocked to discover the price, but trust us, after looking at the pictures of his heavenly abode, you will agree that it’s a darn good deal.

The main storey has an open-floor plan filled with refurbished wooden windows and it combines a step-down living room, a centre-island kitchen and a sitting area. The house has total four bedrooms and there’s also a saltwater pool and spa in the house.

Here are the pictures:

The Living Room

The Dining Area

The Bedroom

The Poolside

Honestly, the pictures are gorgeous and one can only imagine how beautiful the villa would be looking. We’re already envious of the future owner.