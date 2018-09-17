Uday Chopra's marijuana rant fuels debate on marijuana vs alcohol

Uday Chopra has always been vocal with his opinions on social media and often invited trouble for his comments too. This time, he made a remark about the legalisation of marijuana stating that “it’s a part of our culture” and if “taxed it can be a huge revenue source.” And to sum it up, he also stated that “it has a lot of medical benefits.”

I feel India should legalize marijuana. Firstly, It’s part of our culture. Secondly, I think if legalized and taxed it can be a huge revenue source. Not to mention it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits! — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018

Before he could invite any trouble, he quickly tweeted that he wasn’t a user of marijuana, but given our history with the plant, he felt the need for its legalisation. He even cited the example of Bhaang, which is consumed during the colourful festival of Holi.

And no I do not use it. I just really think it’s a wise move, given our history with the plant. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018

Well in Holi, Bhaang (which is similar to marijuana) has been used for centuries. Also during Mahashivratri many sadhus smoke it in emulation of Shiva. Guess more religion than culture but the two are kind of inter related. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) September 13, 2018

If Uday Chopra is opinionated, the Mumbai Police is vigilant in equal measure. The cops, who are known for their witty replies, trolled Mr Chopra like a boss, even as some knowledge and words of caution was imparted.

Sir,as citizen of India,you are privileged to express your view on a public platform. Be mindful,as of now, consumption, possession and transportation of marijuana, invites harsh punishment as per provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985. Spread the Word https://t.co/YlT3kuCdA2 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 15, 2018

The Mumbai Police did make a pertinent point but one can’t ignore the medicinal benefits associated with marijuana. As much as it continues to stay in the debate on whether it’s harmful or not, we throw light on whether the plant is as dangerous as its reputation claims? Is it more harmful than alcohol or is alcohol the bigger killer? While the masses continue to choose alcohol over the drug, we to decode the pros and cons of the two evils.

Both alcohol and weed negatively impact your memory and alcohol can give rise to blackouts by rendering the brain incapable of forming memories. For marijuana, studies reveal that the effects can continue to remain for several weeks even after stopping its usage.

Excess alcohol can cause violence in behaviour. The National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence states that 40% of violent crimes occur due to alcohol. But, no such behaviour seems to exist with those consuming marijuana.

A research note published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states that, "The risk from driving under the influence of both alcohol and cannabis is greater than the risk of driving under the influence of either alone."

The nation's top cancer doctors issued a statement requesting people to drink less as they cited a glass of wine or beer per day increases the risk of breast cancer. In fact, the US Department of Health listed alcohol as a known human carcinogen. In the case of marijuana, initial evidence suggested a link between smoking and lung cancer, but that has been debunked. A recent report revealed that cannabis doesn't increase the risk of lung cancer or head and neck cancers tied to smoking cigarettes.

While alcohol could down your heart rate, marijuana speeds it up that could lead to negative short-term effects on the heart.

Research states that only a small percentage of the population who have tried marijuana have actually taken a liking to it or formed an addiction. A huge survey of 1994 by the National Institute on Drug Abuse quizzed more than 8000 people aged between 15 and 64 about their drug use and it revealed that the percentage for marijuana users was roughly 9% amongst those who had tried it once, whereas, for alcohol, the figure was about 15%.

Even as the debate rages on across the planet, multiple research reveals that that as much as we fear the use of marijuana, severe consumption of alcohol can prove to be more fatal for one's health in the long run.