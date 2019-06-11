Darshana Devi June 11 2019, 7.25 pm June 11 2019, 7.25 pm

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is providing a launch pad to his niece Sharmin Segal in his upcoming movie Malaal. The makers of the film, starring Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezan Jaaferi, unveiled the trailer of the film in May and dropped the first song of the film in the same month. The song, titled Aila Re, is set inside a typical dance bar and gives us a glimpse of their impressive chemistry. Now, we have a fresh new track from the movie.

The second song of the film is named Udhal Ho and Meezan treated us with the first look of it on Tuesday. The teaser sees the two leads donning traditional clothing and grooving to some catchy beats at the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. While Sharmin is seen decked up beautifully in a Maharashtrian outfit, Meezan is seen in kurta and dhoti. From the look of the song, we assume that the two have some sweet and simple chemistry in store for us in the film. Through the caption, the actor announced that the song is to be out on June 12.

Here’s the teaser of Udhal Ho from Malaal:

While introducing Sharmin earlier at the trailer launch of the film, Bhansali said, "Sharmin was 85-90 kg earlier but she always wanted to be an actor. She has worked hard for what she is today. I am introducing Sharmin and it is a big deal for us.” He added that both the newbies are very ‘strong kids’. "It is two years of hard work and tolerating me. They are very strong kids. We have laughed together and I have also fired at them."