Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal intrigues in the first look from the Shoojit Sircar directorial

Ranjini Maitra April 30 2019, 10.45 am April 30 2019, 10.45 am

Here's Vicky Kaushal, striking once more after the commendable success of Uri: The Surgical Strike. We earlier reported that the actor was going to star in the biopic of freedom fighter Udham Singh, a film that is being helmed by Shoojit Sircar. This is not only Vicky's first association with Sircar but is also the latter's first period drama, presently being shot in Russia's St Petersburg. We've just come across Vicky's first look as the titular character!

A clean-shaven Vicky, with a neatly back brushed hair, is seen sporting a long overcoat, over a suit. What also draws our attention is a bruise right below his right eye, probably a memory of a conflict! Also, don't miss out on how hawk-eyed he is...

From the look of it, it also seems like he is playing a character older than his age. While we do not know how much of Udham Singh's life will be covered, it is said that the film revolves around only a particular incident.

Udham Singh is remembered in history for avenging the brutal Jalliwanwala Bagh massacre undertaken by the British in 1919. Over two decades after the mass firing that killed over a thousand people, Singh, a witness to the massacre, killed Brig. Gen. Reginald Dyer, the man responsible for the firing. Four months later, Singh was hanged to death.

Sircar, who learned of the story during his college days, waited for years to turn this into a film.

"I have been waiting to tell the heroic tale of Shaheed Udham Singh for a very long time. It is a story very close to my heart. For it, I needed an actor who could give his heart and soul to the film, be with me and tell the story together. Vicky fits the bill perfectly. I have seen his work and the dedication he brings to it. I'm very happy he is on board this project," a statement from his read, soon after Vicky came on board.

The film releases in 2020, but no tentative date has come out yet!