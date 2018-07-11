Uncle No. 1, Varun Dhawan shares the first glimpse of his few-days-old niece

Varun Dhawan became a proud uncle to a beautiful princess when his brother Rohit Dhawan's wife, Jaanvi Desai gave birth to her first child a few days ago. Excitement and happiness were at its peak as the young star rushed to the hospital to meet his niece. And now, the doting uncle has shared the first glimpse of this beautiful angel.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a family photo in which we see all of them looking at the baby. What's more interesting are the t-shirts donned by everyone. From Dadi No. 1 to Daddy No. 1 to Uncle No. 1; everyone sported a tee that suited their role the best.

♥️ love at first sight A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jul 10, 2018 at 10:40pm PDT

If you have been a fan of David Dhawan movies then you would know the significance of those t-shirts. Remember movies Hero No. 1 and Biwi No. 1? Yes, you got it!

Coming back to the picture, the baby is so cute, isn't she? Definitely, she is the apple of everyone’s eyes and we are sure that her chachu Varun is going to pamper her the most.

Provided he gets time from his busy schedule, thanks to the series of his films lined up to release. Varun will be seen in Kalank and his dance film with Katrina Kaif. He is also working on Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma.