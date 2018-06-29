Unlike hubby Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan says a NO to web-series?

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first project post her pregnancy, Veere Di Wedding, did a phenomenal job at the box office. Besides the stupendous success of the film, Kareena’s performance in the film was also highly acclaimed by everyone. Looks like the Jab We Met star, who has delivered many hits in the 18-year-old career in the big screen, is not yet ready to try her luck in the digital space. Why? Keep reading.

While her hubby Saif Ali Khan is making a debut into the digital space with Netflix’s original series Sacred Games, wifey Kareena is still not ready to get into the web-world soon. Yes, reportedly, the actress was recently offered a web series and she politely turned it down.

Reports say that Bebo wants to explore the digital space but she also wants to see how people perceive it. She is a huge fan of web series that’s made in the west but she will take her own time to get into this space.

Earlier in an interview, when asked if she would like to explore the digital space like Saif, the actress replied, “I’m open to any kind of medium. But again, it has to be something really different and special for me to say yes to it. Saif has done an incredible job in Sacred Games. If I get something out of the box and extraordinary, then why not? It’s all about a good, tight script and some shows on the digital space have outstanding writing.”

Talking about her films, Kareena apparently has Karan Johar’s next in her books. The untitled project is said to be based on a story involving two couples, and the makers will have another A-list actor opposite Kareena, who belongs to her age bracket.