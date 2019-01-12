Unlike Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut not feeling lonely post Deepika, Anushka and Priyanka weddings

In the last two years, we have seen many Bollywood actors and actresses’ relationship status change from committed to married. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in Italy, while Priyanka Chopra got her baraat and baraatis to India and got hitched like a royal at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Sonam Kapoor got married to her businessman boyfriend in Mumbai amongst the presence of family and friends. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were one of the first celebs in this lot to say ‘I do’ at a destination wedding in Italy. And when asked in an interview recently, Katrina Kaif did admit that she gets a little lonely, but is happy to see her colleagues find such ‘lovely life partners’. When Kangana Ranaut was asked about her marriage plans and if she feels lonely, the actress couldn’t control laughing and said, “I don’t!”

The Manikarnika actress continued and said, “I would be lying because when you’re in love. I have been in love and I’ve gone into it thinking that this person is the worst person to be in a long-term relationship. But how my mind is wired is and how usually women are is desire doesn’t come with that sort of settlement. Intense desire comes with a life long intense bond. Whenever I’ve been in love or in a passionate relationship the natural instinct has been to get married or to be in a situation where the bond is very strong.”

However, Kangana reasons, “But, when I’ve not been in a relationship then my rational mind is at its peak and I think - does someone like me needs an arrangement like this? Whether it’s psychological, physical, financial, social security… because it is an arrangement.”

But that’s not the only reason that Kangana has no plans to tie the knot. The actress’ reasons also include, “With the vanishing green cover and the population explosion do I need to contribute to that and also the whole legality of this bond, like I said my rational mind is at it. And I honestly feel that when I’m not in love and I feel that there are so many children in the world and they are all ours. And we should adopt more and I also appreciate couples who consciously decide not to have children.”

While marriage and children may not be on the actress mind as yet, she does believe that, “It’s a beautiful world and there’s so many people waiting to be loved, it doesn’t have to be one.”

Clearly, no marriage questions for Kangana as yet.