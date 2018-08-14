Paltan's title track is uninspiring and far from patriotic

If you thought that Paltan's title track would redeem the disaster Paltan's trailer was, you'd be absolutely wrong. Following suit of the trailer, Paltan's title track seems like a hotchpotch of patriotic words strung together with highly unoriginal music that will barely inspire you to fight a war at the border.

The song first starts out as a musical montage, but soon spins off as a song being sung by the various actors. The confusion continues as the mismatched lip-syncing of the song further adds to the mess that Paltan's title track is. Random additions of the Paltan standing in semi-circles and screaming out 'Vande Matram' worsens the song further. The shoddy camera work make the visuals unbearable to watch, while the not-so-very-musical assault on your ears continue till the end of the song, where the Tricolour is unfurled.

Consisting of an ensemble cast that includes Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane, Siddhant Kapoor, Luv Sinha, Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Deepika Kakar and Monica Gil, Paltan is set for a nationwide release on 7th September 2018. The film has been written and directed By J P Dutta. Paltan is being produced by Zee Studios and JP Films.