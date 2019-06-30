Onkar Kulkarni June 30 2019, 7.33 pm June 30 2019, 7.33 pm

The much awaited look of Kareena Kapoor Khan from her upcoming film Angrezi Medium is out. The film directed by Homi Adajania stars Kareena as a cop. The shooting of the film is currently going on in London. The look has been shared by Kareena’s manager Poonam Damania and producer of the film Dinesh Vijan. Her look has the stunning Kareena wearing skin-fit denims, coupled with nude tank top. Her waist showsoff the police badge. The actress enhances the look with basic accessories like two golden chains with pendants around her neck. As far as her footwear is concerned, she sports jet black boots.

The picture has Kareena waiting for her stylists to finish her look. The surroundings look like the cop station. Interestingly, the day the picture of her Angrezi Medium look is out marks Kareena’s 19 years in Bollywood, which is today. Congratulating the actress, the producer of the film Dinesh Vijan says, “19 years and still reinventing herself! That’s why Kareena is kareena. Seeing her on set is exhilarating, especially since she’s playing a character she hasn’t before. Bold beautiful and baddass, Kareena in angrezi medium is going to be unmissable!”

View this post on Instagram Day 1 #angrezimedium #19years #kareenakapoorkhan 🥰🥰🥰🥰 A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Jun 30, 2019 at 5:16am PDT

The comedy-drama is a sequel of the 2017 film Hindi Medium which starred Irrfan Khan with Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The film stars Radhika Madan along with Kareena. It marks the comeback of Irrfan, who was on a break as he was recuperating from neuroendocrine tumour. The sequel also features Deepak Dobriyal, Manu Rishi and Pankaj Tripathi in interesting roles. Currently shooting in the UK, the team got the project on floor on April 5 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It is slated for a release on April 24 next year.