UP man arrested for threatening Salman Khan's father and personal assistant

Shahrukh Ghulam Nabi, also known as Sheru, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Pragyaraj, was arrested on Saturday after allegedly issuing threats to superstar Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and personal assistant Bibash Chaya.

“Claiming that he worked for gangster Chhota Shakeel, Nabi threatened Salim Khan of dire consequences if he did not get Salman Khan in touch with him,” Girish Anavkar, senior inspector, Bandra police station said.

Nabi, a fan of Salman, is also an aspiring actor and wanted the star's help. On November 11, he called Chaya with the request of a meeting with Khan. Reportedly, he has several cases of assault recorded against him. He claims to have got Chaya's number from social media but the police assume he might be having other sources in his city as well.

"He wanted to work in movies and also with the actor. Fearing for his safety, Chaya lodged a first information report with the Bandra police,” an officer from Bandra police told HT.

On Friday, four members of Mumbai police's cyber detection team set off for Pragyaraj. They were tracking Nabi's mobile phone towers and finally tapped him in Kareli neighbourhood.