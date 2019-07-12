Antara Kashyap July 12 2019, 11.00 am July 12 2019, 11.00 am

Khandaani Shafakhana actor Sonakshi Sinha recently found herself in trouble when an event organiser complained against the actress for not showing up at an event in New Delhi after accepting a sum of Rs 24 Lakhs. The organiser, Pramod Sharma filed his complaint to the police in Moradabad in February last year. Officials from the UP Police visited Sinha’s residence on Thursday in connection to the case filed against her.

UP police along with Juhu police went to her house on Thursday, but the actor was not present at the residence. According to reports, the police waited for a few hours and left. They are likely to visit her residence again on Friday. Sonakshi Sinha's spokesperson, however, rubbished the claims made by the complainant. The representative accused Sharma of maligning Sonakshi's image. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he said, "In her nine years long career, she has only worked with complete honesty and sincerity. What this man is accusing her of is completely untrue and baseless. This is just a way of extortion by maligning her reputation in the press and it is not something that Sonakshi and her team will succumb to. She is a thorough professional and we have been more than cooperative with whichever authorities that have gotten in touch with us because we have nothing to hide."

Sonakshi might be in the middle of a messy situation but professionally, the actress is busy with back to back movies. Her very next release Khaandani Shafakhana will tickle funny bones o August 2. She also has Mission Mangal releasing on the Independence week. She is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 where she will reprise the role of Rajjo. The actor has also signed the multi-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India also starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra, and Rana Daggubati.