image
Thursday, December 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

back
ami GautamBollywoodEntertainmentKirti KulhariMohit RainaParesh RawalraaziSanjuUriVicky Kaushal
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: The groom arrives in the Bay!
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh opens up on working in Karan Johar’s directorial, Takht

Star Screen Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's cute chemistry is LIT!

Star Screen Awards 2018: Salman Khan, DeepVeer, Katrina and many more topped the style chart