Bollywood Uri teaser: Vicky Kaushal's underwater act will make you hold your breath Darshana Devi December 19 2018, 7.20 pm December 19 2018, 7.20 pm

2018 has truly been a great year for Vicky Kaushal. After reigning the screens with his remarkable performances in Sanju and Raazi, the actor is all set for his next. Vicky’s next is Uri, which is a film based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army after a surprise attack by Pakistani terrorists at the 12 Infantry Brigade headquarters in Uri. The trailer was hugely applauded by fans. Following this, Kaushal took to his Instagram and unveiled a new dialogue promo on Wednesday. Featuring Vicky’s power-packed performance with hard-hitting dialogues, the short teaser will keep you glued till the end.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of the Indian Army’s operation counters. It showcases how Vicky’s character manages to shoot three terrorists down while being underwater. His voiceover will leave you with goosebumps. The makers of the film earlier released another teaser of the film which left us stumped with its intense action scenes. Fans are finding it difficult to wait for Vicky. It seems he'll be doing wonders on the silver screens again.

The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar and also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles. It’s slated to be out on January 11, 2019.