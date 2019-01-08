URI: The Surgical Strike movie review, Vicky Kaushal shines in a believable patriotic drama

"Yeh naya Hindustan hai. Yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi, aur marega bhi." That sets the tone of Uri. Greet Vicky Kaushal as Vihaan Singh Shergill, our angry young man, who has set for a mission of revenge; the unforgettable surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army. A strategic, covert operation as they called it. Uri belongs to the league of patriotic films but isn't a dud with the usual plain blood-boiling chants without substance.

Vicky plays an extremely well-reputed army man and a mastermind at strategic operations. He bids adieu to his adventures at the border and shifts to a Delhi army base to devote most of his time to his ailing mother; albeit, for a short time. During the infamous Uri terror attack, he loses his friend, fellow army-man and brother-in-law, Karan (excellently played by Mohit Raina). That's sufficient to trigger him into action. The rest is history.

First and foremost, Uri doesn't overdose with a kind of fabricated nationalism you would not relate to. While many might have walked that path before, director Aditya Dhar fixes his focus on research and accuracy. India and Pakistan's dialogues on whether a surgical strike was carried out at all and whose loss was whose gain, have always differed. But, Dhar receives brownie points for making his version believable. From combat sequences to the internal functioning of the armed forces and beyond, Uri will present a believable picture.

One agrees or not, the film is a high-pitched revenge saga and doesn't pretend to be otherwise. Vicky screaming "Unko Kashmir chahiye, aur humein unka sar" might have a few takers. Furthermore, it was gutsy of the makers to present Pakistani version as well.

We looked forward to a Vicky Kaushal show and we got one. Vicky, his distresses and challenges, loses and grieves, truly becomes Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, who isn't ready to keep the anger to himself anymore. We wish we had more of Yami Gautam. Yami's character takes an interesting turn but isn't explored to its best. Swarup Sampat and Kirti Kulhari's cameos are pleasant.

You won't regret giving Uri a watch!