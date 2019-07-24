Ranjini Maitra July 24 2019, 12.34 pm July 24 2019, 12.34 pm

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike became the first blockbuster of 2019 and remains one of the most successful films of the year. The film revolved around the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army in 2016, in retaliation of the deadly terror attack that took place in Kashmir's Uri, 11 days before the strike. How the army returned unharmed after retaliating at camps of Pakistani militants across the Line of Control, made for a perfectly gripping tale. After a great run at the box office, the film will now be shown in across 500 screens in Maharashtra, on 26th July, which is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Divas.

"I am deeply honoured that URI is becoming a part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations on 26th July. It’s a wonderful initiative by our Honourable Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis Sir to showcase the film in 500 locations across Maharashtra. I truly hope URI keeps motivating each and every Indian for generations to join hands in serving our nation to the best of their ability. Jai Hind!!," said director Aditya Dhar, when we got in touch with him.

Not long ago, Vicky shared a message from a fan who joined the Indian Navy after getting inspired by the film. Aditya said it was not just one instance, but the messages from young fans just don't stop coming.

"During the shoot of URI, my team and I would often discuss that If We are able to inspire even a single person to Join The Defence Services we would consider the purpose of making Uri served!! Today we are flooded with so many messages, calls, and e-mails from young Indians who were inspired by the film and decided to join Our Armed Forces," he added.